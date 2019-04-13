Man gets 70 years for trying to kill police officers

PASCO, Wash. (AP) — A central Washington man has been sentenced to 70 years in prison for opening fire on five police officers in his Pasco basement.

The Tri-City Herald reports that 32-year-old Edwin Espejo received the sentence Friday in Franklin County Superior Court.

A jury convicted Espejo last month of three counts of first-degree attempted murder and one count of illegal gun possession.

Pasco police officers responded to domestic violence call in 2017. Authorities say Espejo fired seven shots from a .45-caliber handgun but missed.

Officers fired 21 shots in return, hitting Espejo six times and seriously wounding him.

Espejo in court questioned the sentence and said he was defending himself and his children inside his home from police officers.

___

Information from: Tri-City Herald, http://www.tri-cityherald.com