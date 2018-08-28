Man gets 45-70 years for Omaha parking lot shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been given 45 to 70 years in prison for the random shooting of a store employee in an Omaha parking lot.

Douglas County District Court records say 21-year-old Ryan Blaha was sentenced Monday. He'd pleaded no contest to assault and weapons charges after prosecutors dropped related charges.

Police say Blaha used a shotgun to shoot Jared Clawson on Jan. 11 last year and fire at two of Clawson's co-workers at Nebraska Furniture Mart. Relatives say Clawson has undergone 20 surgeries for his nearly fatal wounds.

In court Monday Blaha spoke of his great shame and remorse.