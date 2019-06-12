Man gets 40 years after confessing twice to same murder

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — In 2011, a South Carolina man admitted killing 25-year-old William "B.J" Bernard Rice but nothing happened.

On Tuesday, about eight years later, David Ledaniel Hines received a 40-year sentence for the 2005 crime and other charges.

The Spartanburg Herald-Journal reports 7th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Derrick Bulsa said it's unclear why Hines wasn't charged after his first confession.

The 31-year-old Hines has been an inmate at Allendale Correctional Institution since 2006. In May 2018, he was charged with murder after confessing again to killing Rice, who was found dead in his bed of a gunshot wound to the head.

Hines was arrested during a traffic stop, about a month after Rice was killed. Multiple guns were found in the car, one of which investigators believed was connected to Rice's death.

