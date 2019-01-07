Man gets 40-45 years for Dawson County slaying

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — A man accused of murder in south-central Nebraska's Dawson County has been sentenced to 40 to 45 years in prison.

Dawson County District Court records say 42-year-old Jose Regalado-Mendez was sentenced Monday. He'd pleaded guilty to manslaughter and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He had been charged with first-degree murder in the October 2016 slaying of 37-year-old Jose Hernandez. Prosecutors lowered the charge in exchange for Regalado-Mendez's plea.

Prosecutors say Regalado-Mendez shot Hernandez and hid the body near a farmhouse north of Lexington. The remains were found Dec. 12, 2016.