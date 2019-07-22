Man gets 37 years to life in 2017 slayings of 2 teens

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 37 years to life in the shooting deaths of two 16-year-olds in south Philadelphia more than 1½ years ago.

Jurors in May convicted now-18-year-old Brandon Olivieri of first- and third-degree murder charges in the October 2017 slayings of Caleer Miller and Salvatore DiNubile.

Olivieri was also 16 when the victims were gunned down outside DiNubile's home and about seven blocks south of Olivieri's residence. Because of his age, he didn't face a mandatory life without parole sentence.

Witnesses said Olivieri was upset about a prior confrontation with DiNubile and pulled a gun after the two encountered each other on a street corner.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that disputes between the families since the slayings have resulted in arrests, courthouse disruptions and additional security measures.