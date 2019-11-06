Man gets 37 years for shooting near South Carolina beach

BEAUFORT, S.C. (AP) — A man who shot and killed a teen on a sidewalk near a South Carolina beach has been sentenced to 37 years in prison.

Prosecutors say John Ira Duncan III was 15 when he killed another teen who stole marijuana from him in 2015 as they walked on a sidewalk on Coligny Circle on Hilton Head Island.

A judge ruled Duncan could be tried as an adult and a Beaufort County jury found him guilty of murder for killing 17-year-old Dominique Williams in 11 minutes.

Prosecutor Duffie Stone says Duncan told his friends he would kill Williams because he was disrespected by the marijuana theft and a fistfight the day before that Duncan felt he won but others laughed at him.