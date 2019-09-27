https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-gets-32-years-for-porn-enticing-teen-into-14472262.php
Man gets 32 years for porn, enticing teen into prostitution
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A Cedar Rapids man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for child porn and enticing a teenage girl into prostitution.
U.S. District Court records say 30-year-old Kevin Herring was sentenced Thursday in Cedar Rapids. He'd pleaded guilty to the enticement and to receipt of child pornography.
Prosecutors say Herring was at a halfway house in Cedar Rapids following his federal prison sentence for being a felon and domestic abuser in possession of a firearm. While out on a pass he met the runaway 14-year-old girl. He persuaded her to become a prostitute and send him sexually explicit images of herself.
Prosecutors say Herring told the girl she could live with him after he left the halfway house.
View Comments