Man gets 22 years for child sex abuse in Redmond

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland man who previously lived in Redmond has been sentenced to 22 years in prison for child sex abuse that happened in 2014 and 2015.

The Bulletin in Bend reports 45-year-old Stanley McGuyer was sentenced Wednesday in Deschutes County Circuit Court.

McGuyer also will serve 20 years of post-prison supervision and must register as a sex offender for life. Though initially indicted on 40 counts including 39 felonies he pleaded guilty to four charges of sex abuse, unlawful penetration, sodomy and incest.

McGuyer lived in Redmond from 2014 to 2015 when the abuse took place but later moved to Portland. The victim reported it to a school counselor.

McGuyer apologized in court.

___

Information from: The Bulletin, http://www.bendbulletin.com