Man gets 20 years in prison for sex abuse crimes

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — An ex-soccer coach has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex abuse and for taking sexually explicit photographs of teenagers.

The Multnomah County District's Attorney's Office says 39-year-old Luis Trybom was sentenced Friday.

KATU-TV reports he pleaded "no contest" in July to three counts of using a child in a display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of second-degree abuse, and one count of third-degree sex abuse as part of a plea deal.

Police began investigating in December 2016 when a 17-year-old girl told a school employee about potential abuse by Trybom.

The Portland Police Bureau's Sex Crimes Unit discovered additional witnesses and victims. Authorities previously said Trybom was a registered sex offender in connection with a 1997 conviction for sex abuse.

Authorities say none of the alleged victims were associated with a soccer academy Trybom had started.