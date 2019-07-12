Man gets 20 years for DUI crash that killed 2

PRINEVILLE, Ore. (AP) — A Prineville, Oregon, man has been sentenced to 20 years for a drunken driving crash that killed two people and had his driving privileges revoked for life.

Justin Dewey Bittick was sentenced Thursday in Crook County Circuit Court. The October 2017 crash killed Caleb Austin Williams, 23, and Stephan Mitchell Leader-Bowles, 21.

The Bend Bulletin reports that Bittick was celebrating his 37th birthday at a bar in Prineville when he invited a group of four back to his home. Police say Bittick drove erratically and at high speeds before his vehicle was rolled over about 20 miles southwest of Prineville.

Bittick was seriously injured, as were two other people.