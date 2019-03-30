Man gets 18 years for sexually abusing young boy

HILLSBORO, Ore. (AP) — A man was sentenced to 18 years in prison for sexually abusing a child for years.

KPTV-TV reports Felipe Del Cid pleaded guilty Friday to three counts of first-degree sex abuse and one count of first degree attempted sodomy.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Hillsboro first started investigating Del Cid in March last year. A sheriff's office detective spoke with the victim, who described years of abuse.

According to investigators, Del Cid was known to the boy's family and first sexually assaulted the child around 2007 when the boy was 7 years old. The abuse continued over the next several years, according to the attorney's office.

The attorney's office says the boy in 2016 began telling some of his friends about the abuse because he was afraid Del Cid could be harming other children.

Information from: KPTV-TV, http://www.kptv.com/