Man gets 13 years for fatal hit-and-run crash

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison for a hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead and a deputy severely injured.

The Ledger reports that 73-year-old Charles Luther Lewis was sentenced last week. He had been convicted of vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving a fatality.

Authorities say Lewis had left a Halloween party at a Lake Wales bar shortly before the October 2016 crash. Lewis struck 33-year-old Jessica Enchautegui-Ortero and Deputy Adam Pennell, who were in the median of the divided highway. The woman had injured her arm when she experienced car trouble, and the Polk County deputy had stopped his patrol car, leaving the emergency lights on, to help her.

A tip to law enforcement later led deputies to Lewis.

___

Information from: The Ledger (Lakeland, Fla.), http://www.theledger.com