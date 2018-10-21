Man gets 12-year prison term for stealing IDs, bank fraud

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — A suburban Chicago man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for using identities stolen from the dark web to defraud businesses of more than $600,000.

The U.S. Attorney's Office in Springfield says 25-year-old Keith Offord of Carpentersville also was ordered Friday to pay $600,549 in restitution.

Offord was convicted in February of bank fraud and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors say he used other peoples' identities to create false ID documents. He used them to obtain credit accounts and buy gift cards and merchandise.

They say he used more than 70 identities obtained from the dark web. The IDs primarily belonged to chiropractors but in one case he used the identity of an 11-year-old Idaho boy to try to get a loan for a 2011 Jaguar.

The other businesses Offord defrauded included Game Stop and Sam's Club in Springfield.