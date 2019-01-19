Man gets 10 to 20 years in death of woman missing since 1991

LOCK HAVEN, Pa. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 10 to 20 years on a murder conviction in the disappearance a quarter-century ago of a central Pennsylvania woman whose body has never been found.

A Lycoming County judge on Thursday sentenced 69-year-old Loyd Groves to the maximum term in effect for third-degree murder in effect at the time of the crime.

Groves was convicted in the death of 40-year-old Katherine Heckel, who was last seen in July 1991 leaving Lock Haven's former International Paper Co. mill for lunch. She was declared legally dead in 1998.

Authorities said Groves was a suspect immediately but wasn't arrested until January 2015.

Groves, who did not testify, told the judge he feels compassion for Heckel's loved ones but "I committed no crime." His attorney vows an appeal.