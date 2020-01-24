Man found not guilty in mistaken address shooting

BRENTWOOD, N.H. (AP) — A jury returned a verdict of not guilty on all counts for a former New Hampshire man charged with shooting at a teenager who mistakenly thought his home was a party venue.

A Rockingham County Superior Court found Mark Gray, of Portsmouth, not guilty of numerous charges stemming from a shooting in front of his house in 2018, the Portsmouth Herald reported.

Gray and his partner, former Portsmouth Police Commissioner Brenna Cavanaugh, were awaken by someone who they believed to be an intruder in their home in April 2018.

The couple then chased the supposed intruder out of the house and onto the street, where Gray admittedly fired six shots at the intruder's vehicle as it fled the scene. Cavanaugh was accused of telling Gray to “get your gun” then “shoot” or “shoot him.”

It was later revealed that the intruder was a teenager whom the couple had met before.

The Portsmouth High School student thought there was a party at the house that night and entered through an unlocked door, the teen testified.

Gray had pleaded not guilty the charges. Cavanaugh was convicted of attempted assault and criminal mischief in August and lost her job.