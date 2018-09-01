Man found competent for trial in slaying of neighbor

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — A northeastern Pennsylvania man has been found competent to stand trial in the death of a neighbor found slain in a bathtub.

The (Scranton) Times-Tribune reports that that the decision by a Lackawanna County judge clears the way for a Jan. 7 trial for 30-year-old Joseph Thornton.

Thornton is accused of killing 29-year-old Stephanie Tyminski, who was found dead in a bathtub at Scranton's Valley View Terrace in December 2014. Authorities said bloodstains were found in Thornton's apartment and the victim had repeatedly rejected his advances. Trial has been delayed several times due to concerns about the victim's competency to aid his defense.

District Attorney Mark Powell hailed the decision, saying the family "has waited far too long for justice." Defense attorney Christopher Osborne said the decision wasn't unexpected.

___

