Man fleeing Wauwatosa traffic stop charged in fatal crash

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A Milwaukee man is charged with killing an 85-year-old woman in a head-on crash as he fled a traffic stop in Wauwatosa last week.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney's office on Wednesday charged 22-year-old Marcedes Craigs with second-degree reckless homicide, fleeing a police officer resulting in death and driving while suspended causing death.

According to the criminal complaint, a Wauwatosa police officer had stopped Craigs on Friday for passing in the parking lane. The officer noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the Audi Craigs was driving. The Audi took off, and the officer chose not to pursue the car.

Minutes later, the Audi crashed into a minivan. The crash killed the van's driver, Patricia Graham.

Police say Craigs remains in police custody and is hospitalized with non-life-threatening crash injuries.