Man fatally struck by NJ Transit train

PATERSON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a New Jersey Transit train struck and killed a man.

NJ Transit spokesman Nathan Rudy says the man was hit around 8:30 a.m. Monday at a crossing in Paterson.

His name has not been released.

The train was carrying equipment and no passengers, and train service was temporarily suspended as officials investigated the scene.

Train service resumed in the area around 9:15 a.m.

An investigation is ongoing.