Man fatally stabbed in Philadelphia train station dispute

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A dispute at a Philadelphia train station ended with a man being fatally stabbed.

The stabbing occurred around 6:30 a.m. Thursday in the concourse area at the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority's Walnut-Locust station of the Broad Street Line.

The 30-year-old victim was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital.

His name and further details on his injuries were not disclosed.

It's not clear what caused the disturbance but Philly.com reports SEPTA said it was not a random attack. An arrest has been made.

The stabbing occurred one day after SEPTA police officers went on strike. SEPTA officials say their police supervisors are working 12-hour shifts along with an increased presence by city and suburban police.

This story has been corrected to show the victim was 30, not 33.