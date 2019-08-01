Man fatally shot after breaking into West Memphis apartment

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Authorities in West Memphis say a man was fatally shot after he kicked in the door of an apartment.

West Memphis police say a man and woman were asleep inside the apartment early Thursday when they heard an intruder, later identified as 26-year-old Bernard Bullins. Police say the man grabbed a handgun from his nightstand and saw Bullins walking down the hall of the apartment. Police say the man then fatally shot the person twice in the chest.

West Memphis police say the fatal shooting is considered self-defense and no charges are anticipated.