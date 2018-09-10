Man fatally shot after argument in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Police say a man was shot to death in west Phoenix following an argument and a suspect is in custody.

Phoenix police officials say the incident was reported Sunday around 10 p.m.

Officers pronounced the victim, a man in his 30s, dead at the scene.

They say the victim and suspect were known to each other.

The suspect surrendered to officers at the scene.

Police have not released identities for either.