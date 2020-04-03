Man faces prison sentence in attempt to arrange killing

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — A southwestern New Mexico man faces nine years in prison after pleading guilty in federal court in Las Cruces to crimes stemming from a 2019 attempt to arrange a murder-for-hire.

The U.S. Attorney's Office for New Mexico announced Thursday that 30-year-old Jacob Grijalva of Silver City pleaded guilty Wednesday to using a cellphone to try to arrange a killing and to obstruction of justice.

The office says Grijalva wanted to avoid prosecution for a weapons offense and that he has since admitted he called a person whom he thought was a hitman..

According to the office and court records, Grijalva actually called an undercover federal agent.

The office says Grijalva's plea agreement calls for him to be sentenced to nine years in prison.

The office says the obstruction of justice charge stems from Grijalva's attempt while in custody to have another person burn a phone in a grill.

Court records indicate Grijalva also was charged in state court with criminal solicitation of first-degree murder but state prosecutors dropped that case in favor of federal prosecution instead.