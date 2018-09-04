Man faces charge in 5-year-old son's electrical shocking

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A man whose son was shocked by power lines in downtown Everett is now facing a charge of reckless endangerment.

The Daily Herald reports that the 34-year-old man brought the boy to a work site on June 22, and that witnesses said he and the boy entered a hydraulic lift that he raised into the power lines. Witnesses said it appeared the man didn't know how to use the machinery.

The man's ex-partner has gone to court to amend their parenting agreement. She says the boy suffered second-degree burns to his face and nearly died.

The man recently skipped a court hearing, and a warrant was issued for his arrest. The newspaper didn't name him to protect the boy's identity.

Reckless endangerment is a misdemeanor defined as creating a "substantial risk of death or serious physical injury to another person."