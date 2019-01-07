https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-escapes-from-Lansing-Correctional-Facility-13515040.php
Man escapes from Lansing Correctional Facility
LANSING, Kan. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies are searching for an inmate who drove away from the Lansing Correctional Facility.
Department of Corrections officials said Monday they are looking for 36-year-old Cal Henry Green III.
Green is believed to be in a camo-painted state vehicle. He is described as black, 5-foot-4-inches, about 196 pounds with brown hair.
KCTV-5 reports Green has a long criminal record, including convictions for theft, burglary, forgery and aggravated battery.
No further information was immediately available.
Schools in Lansing were placed on lockdown after the escape was reported.
