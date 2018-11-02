https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/crime/article/Man-dropped-off-at-Liberal-hospital-dies-from-13358855.php
Man dropped off at Liberal hospital dies from gunshot wounds
LIBERAL, Kan. (AP) — Police in Liberal are investigating the shooting death of a 27-year-old man.
Capt. Robert Rogers says Esteban Arzate died early Friday after being dropped off at the Southwest Medical Center suffering from several gunshot wounds.
KSN-TV reports police searched a Liberal home later in the death and discovered evidence in the case.
Several people are being sought as possible witnesses and an investigation is ongoing.
___
Information from: KSNW-TV.
View Comments