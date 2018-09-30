Man dies shortly after being shot in Des Moines on Sunday

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Des Moines over the weekend.

Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said a 28-year-old Des Moines man died Sunday afternoon after he was shot several times.

The man was found on the ground near a white car. A 25-year-old woman and two children younger than 10 were in the car at the time of the shooting. They were unhurt.

The man's identity wasn't immediately released Sunday.

The death is the ninth homicide of the year in Des Moines.