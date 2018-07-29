Man dies in personal watercraft wreck in Delaware

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. (AP) — Delaware authorities are investigating a fatal boating accident involving a personal watercraft.

It happened Saturday afternoon on Roy's Creek, off Assawoman Bay in Sussex County.

The 53-year-old man was pronounced dead at Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin, Maryland.

The accident is being investigated by the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control Division of Fish and Wildlife. They say alcohol wasn't a contributing factor.