Man dies in officer-involved shooting in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a trailer park in Great Falls.

Police Sgt. Jim Wells said officers responded to a disturbance just before 7 p.m. Sunday and encountered a man with a gun. Officials say he brandished it at officers.

Witness Ken Milovich told the Great Falls Tribune that officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, then "there was a bunch of gunfire."

KFBB-TV reports the state Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating the shooting.

The name of the man who was shot and the officer involved haven't been released.

Another officer suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries, in a two-vehicle crash while driving to the scene. The person in the other vehicle had minor injuries.