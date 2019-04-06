Man declines judge's plea to 'come clean' on slaying motive

ERIE, Pa. (AP) — A man has declined a judge's plea to "come clean and tell us why" as he was sentenced to a life term in the murder of wife a year ago in northwestern Pennsylvania.

The Erie Times-News reports that Erie County Judge Daniel Brabender told 45-year-old John Grazioli that "no one was going to believe" his story that the shooting was an accident stemming from his inexperience with firearms.

Grazioli was convicted of first -degree murder in February in the death of 31-year-old Amanda Grazioli. Brabender imposed the mandatory life term without possibility of parole Friday and added 10 to 20 months on weapons counts.

Grazioli declined to speak on advice of his lawyer, who cited "a likely appeal" and a wrongful death lawsuit by the victim's estate.

