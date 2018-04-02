Man critically wounded in North Carolina police shooting

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) — A man has been shot and critically wounded during a confrontation with police at a gas station in North Carolina.

Zebulon Police Chief Tim Hayworth said a man called officers around 5:30 p.m. Sunday to say he was wanted by law enforcement.

Hayworth says an officer approached the man to discuss the situation, and the man shoved the officer. The police chief says the man pulled a weapon and a second officer fired, hitting the man in the neck.

The names and races of those involved have not been released.

Hayworth did not say what kind of weapon the man had.

The officers were not hurt. The State Bureau of Investigation is reviewing the shooting.

Zebulon is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) east of Raleigh.