Man convicted of taking minor across state lines for sex

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A jury has convicted a New Hampshire man of taking a 14-year-old girl to a Vermont motel to have sex.

Kurt Carpentino, of Manchester, was found guilty in federal court Monday. Prosecutors say a missing child report last year in Hinsdale, New Hampshire, led police to the motel in Rockingham, Vermont, owned by Carpentino's sister. The girl told police she had sex with him.

Prosecutors said a few weeks later, Carpentino wrote to the girl from jail, attempting to get her to recant her statement to police.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 19. He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.