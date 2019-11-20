Man convicted of killing disabled veteran, stealing money

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A jury has convicted a man of killing a disabled veteran, burying his body in a barn near Great Falls and stealing his disability benefits for several months.

The prosecution and defense made their closing statements Tuesday afternoon and jurors reached their verdict several hours later.

Brandon Lee Craft was charged with deliberate homicide, tampering with evidence and deceptive practices in the February 2016 death of 28-year-old Adam Petzack. He was found guilty of all charges, the Great Falls Tribune reports.

Craft initially confessed to killing Petzack by shooting him in the back of the head. He wrote letters to his grandmother and his father-in-law saying the same thing.

However on Tuesday, Craft testified his now ex-wife Katelyn Zdeb was the one who killed Petzack.

Zdeb has pleaded guilty to stealing Petzack’s money and pickup truck.

