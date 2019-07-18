Man convicted of assault for shooting in Wyoming hospital

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — A man has been convicted of shooting at employees inside a Wyoming hospital.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that 20-year-old Mitchell Taylor was found guilty Wednesday of two counts of aggravated assault.

A jury in Casper deliberated for less than 90 minutes before finding that Taylor threatened two staff members, a housekeeper and a doctor at Wyoming Medical Center.

Taylor pleaded guilty last week to destroying property within the hospital.

Prosecutors say Taylor fired seven shots after entering the Casper hospital in March. No one was injured.

Taylor testified Wednesday he drove to the hospital before 1 a.m. because he thought he was dying.

Taylor previously said he was high on LSD and suicidal at the time.

A charge of possession of a deadly weapon with unlawful intent was previously dismissed.

