Man convicted in burglary, rape gets 35 years in prison

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho man has been sentenced to up to 35 years in prison for raping a woman after breaking into her Nampa home.

Third District Judge Thomas Whitney handed down the sentence against 36-year-old Joshua A. Hays on Wednesday, saying Hays would be eligible for parole after serving at least 17 years.

Nampa police arrested Hays in August 2018. Investigators said the victim and her friend were drinking at a bar when they ran into Hays, and the victim gave Hays her address in response to a question.

The victim told police she eventually went home and fell asleep, but woke at about 1 a.m. to find Hays was in her house. Police say the woman told him to leave and then fell back asleep because she was intoxicated. The second time she woke, police said, Hays was raping her and refused to stop despite her protestations. She eventually managed to lock herself in the bathroom until Hays left.

Hays was found guilty of felony rape and burglary after a jury trial in December.