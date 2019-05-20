Man convicted in ambush killings of California officers

INDIO, Calif. (AP) — A 28-year-old man has been convicted of killing two Southern California police officers in an ambush-style attack more than two years ago.

KESQ-TV reports a jury on Monday found John Hernandez Felix guilty of multiple charges including murder and attempted murder. Felix had pleaded not guilty.

Palm Springs Officers Lesley Zerebny and Jose "Gil" Vega were killed in 2016 while responding to a call about domestic violence. Prosecutors said Felix opened fire on the officers with an AR-15 rifle.

Vega was a 35-year veteran months away from retirement when he was killed.

Zerebny was a rookie officer just back from maternity leave.

Felix could face the death penalty. His attorneys contended he is too intellectually disabled to face capital punishment, but the judge disagreed.