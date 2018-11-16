Man collecting cans killed by car in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a man collecting bottles and cans in Portland, Oregon, was hit and killed by a car.

KOIN reports that officers responded to the scene in Northeast Portland shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

An injured pedestrian was found at the scene and transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries. Police identified the man Friday afternoon as 32-year-old Jason M. Barns of Tigard.

According to preliminary information, the 23-year-old driver of a red Volvo sedan crashed into multiple, unoccupied parked cars as well as the pedestrian.

The driver, Calum Breitenberg, was arrested at the scene on charges of second-degree manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless endangering. It wasn't immediately known if he had an attorney.

Authorities added that they believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors.