Man charged with using Craigslist to lure robbery victims

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted an Anchorage man suspected of robbing two people who had used Craigslist to advertise items for sale.

Cloyd Lacap, Jr., 21, is charged with interference with commerce by robbery and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime, U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced Thursday. Lacap is in federal custody and awaiting his first court appearance on the charges. Online court records do not list a defense attorney who could comment on the case.

Craigslist is a classified advertisement website.

According to the indictment, Lacap on Aug. 24 told a seller that he wanted to purchase a PlayStation gaming console advertised on Craigslist. Lacap arranged to meet the PlayStation seller at Balto Seppala Park in west Anchorage and robbed the seller of the game console, prosecutors said.

Later that day, prosecutors said, Lacap contacted the seller of an iPhone who had advertised on Craigslist. They arranged to meet at a restaurant a few blocks from the park. Lacap met the seller and robbed the seller of the iPhone at gunpoint, prosecutors said.

If convicted, Lacap faces up to 20 years in federal prison for the robbery offenses and a mandatory minimum of seven years for the firearm offense.