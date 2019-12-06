Man charged with threat to blow up Spokane courthouse

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A Spokane man who pleaded guilty in 2013 to mailing a threat to bomb the city's federal courthouse has been indicted on suspicion that he sent a similar threat from the Spokane County Jail in October.

Scott J. Franklin, 49, was sentenced to 33 1/2 months in prison in 2013 for mailing threats from the jail.

The Spokesman-Review reports that Franklin said he mailed the 2013 threat as a dare to win a bag of coffee.

Franklin’s parole was revoked in 2017, and he was sentenced to an additional 18 months in prison.

The clerk’s office for the federal district court in Spokane alerted U.S. Marshals on Oct. 16 that it had received two handwritten letters signed by Franklin from the county jail saying that he planned to kill every FBI agent and federal judge at the courthouse with a bomb, according to court documents.

Franklin entered a not guilty plea for the charge of mailing threatening communications on Wednesday, according to court records. A federal judge ordered Franklin to be jailed pending the outcome of his case. A trial date has not been set.