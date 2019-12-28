Man charged with murder over bank stabbings

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — The suspect in a series of stabbings that left one woman dead and three others wounded was arraigned Friday in Washington County Circuit Court on 14 felonies including murder.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports Salvador Antonio Martinez-Romero, 20, appeared in court represented by Greg Scholl and Cameron Taylor, public defense attorneys.

In addition to murder, Martinez-Romero was indicted by a Washington County grand jury on three counts of attempted murder, three counts of assault and seven counts of robbery.

Judge Janelle Wipper entered a not guilty plea on Martinez-Romero’s behalf after Scholl declined to enter one, saying he had concerns about his client’s mental competency.

That day, authorities say Martinez-Romero entered a Safeway grocery store and bought a knife.

Police said he then burst into the Wells Fargo bank and fatally stabbed Janet Risch, 72, who was in the bank with her daughter, Debra Thompson. Thompson was wounded in the neck and is expected to recover.

After fleeing Wells Fargo, Martinez-Romero stabbed Ian Day, of Beaverton, in the parking lot of nearby Planet Fitness and stole his car, police said.

Martinez-Romero headed south and confronted a woman named Martha Bashir in the driveway of her house, stabbed her and stole her car, police said.

He eventually got out of the car and ran from officers before being caught, police said.

Bashir and Day are also expected to recover.