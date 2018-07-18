Man charged with murder in woman's 2013 strangulation death

ELIZABETH, N.J. (AP) — Authorities have made an arrest in an attack at a New Jersey apartment five years ago that left one woman dead and another seriously injured.

Union County prosecutors say Arlie Rodriguez is charged with murder and attempted murder. The 48-year-old Elizabeth man is currently serving a state prison term for unrelated sexual assault and carjacking charges.

Authorities say Rodriguez strangled 46-year-old Patricia Parham-Hayward during an attack at her Elizabeth apartment in May 2013. Police responding to a neighbor's 911 call found her body.

Parham-Hayward's 59-year-old roommate was seriously injured in the attack but has since recovered.

It's not known if Rodriguez has retained an attorney to represent him on the new charges.