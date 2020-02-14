Man charged with murder in slaying at Detroit motel

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit man has been charged in the beating death of another man inside an east side motel room.

Jimmy Pickett, 24, was arraigned Friday on first-degree felony murder, according to the Wayne County prosecutor’s office.

Police found the body of Bashar Kallabat, 56, of Bloomfield Hills, Tuesday night. Property belonging to Kallabat was taken and the slaying remains under investigation, prosecutors said.

Pickett has a Feb. 28 probable cause conference and March 6 preliminary examination.

The Fair Michigan Justice Project is prosecuting the case. The program assists law enforcement officers and prosecutors in solving serious crimes against lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgender persons.