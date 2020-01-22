Man charged with murder in shooting that killed 13-year-old

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (AP) — A man has been charged about a month after a drive-by shooting that killed a 13-year-old boy in Mississippi.

Antonio J. Mitchell, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Zachary Bernard Bishop in Waynesboro, WDAM-TV reported. Police said Bishop was hit by a stray bullet while playing video games at an apartment complex in December.

Mitchell turned himself in on Saturday, according to the television station. He's also been charged with five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling. Two other people were injured in the gunfire last month, police said.

Mitchell was being held at the Wayne County Adult Detention Center, jail records show. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.