Man charged with murder in north Mississippi shootings

SENATOBIA, Miss. (AP) — A north Mississippi man is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the shooting deaths of two men.

Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance tells local news outlets that 19-year-old Gerdarius Newson of Coldwater is charged in the killings of Steven Alex Smith and Manuel Olivas. Investigators didn’t cite a motive for the killings.

The bodies of the two men were found before dawn in the middle of a rural road on Nov. 24 by a passing motorist. Smith and Olivas, both 20, had been shot multiple times. It’s unclear if they were shot there or somewhere else. Neighbors said they didn’t hear anything.

It’s unclear whether Newson has a lawyer representing him or has seen a judge.