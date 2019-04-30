Man charged with murder in infant son's death

LEBANON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man accused in the death of his infant son and of injuring the child's older sibling has been indicted charges including murder and felonious assault.

Warren County court officials say the grand jury also indicted 27-year-old Cody Colwell, of Clearcreek Township, on child endangering charges Friday. The indictment was unsealed Monday.

County Prosecutor David Fornshell tells the Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News 2-month-old Cayden Colwell suffered blunt force injury to the head and Colwell's 3-year-old son had multiple bruises on his body.

Authorities responding to a 911 call April 11 found Cayden unresponsive at a Clearcreek Township home. Township police say the infant was hospitalized and died April 16 after being taken off life support.

Court files don't show an attorney for Colwell, who police have said is in custody.