Man charged with murder after foe falls from bridge in fight

WINOOSKI, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont man faces a murder charge in connection with the death of a man who fell from a bridge while they were fighting.

Twenty-year-old Joshua Granger of Winooski is charged in the death of 20-year-old Jared Streeter of Milton. Streeter fell to his death on Saturday from a railroad bridge that connects Winooski and Burlington.

The Burlington Free Press reports that witnesses told detectives the two men were fighting on the bridge, which is commonly known as the Blue Bridge. Granger turned himself in to police after fleeing the scene.

Granger was being held at Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on Sunday. Jail officials declined to comment on the case on Sunday. It's unclear if Granger has been able to retain an attorney.

