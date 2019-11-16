Man charged with murder after father found slain

EAST WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — A 40-year-old Connecticut man has been charged in the death of his father.

The Hartford Courant reports that Gabriel Hesse, of East Windsor, was arrested at his Main Street home Friday evening and charged with murder. He is being held on $2 million bond. It was not immediately clear if he has obtained an attorney.

Hesse is accused of killing his 73-year-old father, Halsey Hesse, who was found dead Oct. 9 in the kitchen of his East Windsor home. A family member discovered his body after failing to reach him by phone for several days.

Police said he had been stabbed multiple times. His death was ruled a homicide.

Gabriel Hesse is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Enfield Superior Court.

___

Information from: Hartford Courant, http://www.courant.com