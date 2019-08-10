Man charged with manslaughter in death of younger brother

WEST JORDAN, Utah (AP) — A 19-year-old West Jordan man is accused of killing his 17-year-old brother in June during what the older brother reportedly said was a struggle over a gun.

Emilio Jesus Madrigal-Rios was charged Friday with manslaughter, illegally carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing justice.

Online court records don't list a defense attorney who could comment on the allegations.

Police said Madrigal-Rios told investigators that the struggle occurred when his younger brother tried to retrieve his gun which had been taken by the older brother.

There initially had been indications that the death was self-inflicted.