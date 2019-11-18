Man charged with making racist threats seeks new trial date

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A white man charged with making racist threats against a black activist in Virginia is asking a federal judge to postpone his trial.

In a court filing Monday, an attorney for Daniel McMahon, of Brandon, Florida, requests more time to prepare for a jury trial currently scheduled to start Dec. 23 at the federal courthouse in Charlottesville. McMahon’s lawyer is seeking a new trial date in June 2020.

McMahon was charged in August with posting social media messages to intimidate activist Don Gathers and interfere with Gathers’ plans to run for a seat on Charlottesville's city council. An indictment says McMahon expressed white supremacist views on his social media accounts.

McMahon, who remains held in custody, pleaded not guilty to charges including bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office.