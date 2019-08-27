Man charged with killing wife by spiking cereal with heroin

DAVISON, Mich. (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in his wife's death five years ago after investigators concluded that a bowl of cereal was spiked with heroin.

The medical examiner had classified Christina Ann-Thompson Harris' death as an accidental overdose. But investigators now believe it was a murder scheme hatched in 2014 by Jason Harris at their Davison home in Genesee County.

Prosecutor David Leyton says the 36-year-old Harris was an "incredibly loving mother." Friends were shocked to hear about an overdose and said she never would have used drugs.

Leyton says Jason Harris' siblings told police that he had talked about "getting rid" of his wife. Co-workers told investigators that Harris was looking for a hit man.

Harris appeared in court Tuesday and was denied bond. It wasn't immediately known if he has a lawyer who could comment.