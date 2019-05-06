Man charged with killing wife arraigned at hospital

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with fatally stabbing his wife and then trying to kill himself while their two children were at home has pleaded not guilty.

Ilton Rodrigues was held without bail at his arraignment Monday, which took place in his room at Boston Medical Center's intensive care unit, where he continues to recover from his injuries.

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old Rodrigues stabbed 43-year-old Telma Bras in their Stoughton apartment at about 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey the couple's 17-year-old daughter and 7-year-old son were home at the time but were not hurt.

The prosecutor at Monday's arraignment said when officers arrived at the scene Rodrigues still had a knife protruding from his body.

A phone message was left with his attorney.